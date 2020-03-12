The number of coronavirus cases in Colorado rose to 48 Thursday after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed 15 new presumptive cases.
The new cases include three in Denver County, 7 in Eagle County, two in Adams County, one in Jefferson County, one in Pitkin County and one in Gunnison, according to a news release.
In a later news release, the state health department said the Colorado total was considered to be 49 cases because it included one indeterminate case the department is treating as positive.
One El Paso County man, in his 40s, has tested positive for virus thus far and no new cases have been reported.
The new cases were identified through overnight testing. The state lab has tested approximately 430 people in Colorado since testing started on February 28.
A drive-through testing facility established in Denver this week was overwhelmed by traffic Thursday. The site, which accepts those with doctor's notes, started turning cars away after noon.
"Those who are already in line behind that cut off-point will receive a note that allows them priority for testing in line tomorrow," the state's health agency said.
Scott Bookman, the state health department's Incident Commander, said at a news conference Thursday afternoon the department hopes it won't have to close the drive-through facility again when it re-opens Friday.
"We are doing everything we can to ramp up the amount of employees we have working at the drive-through site tomorrow," Bookman said. He added the department plans to add an additional 50 staff members to the drive-through.
The only area in the state with evidence of community transmission — when the infections of a population aren't imported from another infected area — is in the Colorado high country, Bookman said. Nearby states, such as Utah, have bid to limit public gatherings of more than 100 people in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.
As of Thursday, Colorado has made no such move.
"We are evaluating the situation on an hourly basis," Bookman responded when asked about bans on large public gatherings. "At this point we don't have enough evidence of COVID-19 to recommend such action as that."
He added that telecommuting is a "really effective tool" in containing the spread of the coronavirus when there is community transmission.
"We also think that it's a way to do continuity of operations planning for businesses, to prevent people from getting sick ahead of time and keep the work going."
The new coronavirus patients include:
Denver County
- A woman in her 30s and man in his 40s whose exposure is under investigation and a man in his 50s who was exposed through recent travel.
Eagle County
- A man in his 40s who had contact with an infected individual, a woman in her 30s whose exposure is under investigation and a woman in her 60s whose exposure is under investigation.
Gunnison County
- A woman in her 40s who was exposed through travel.
Jefferson County
- A woman in her 50s exposed through travel.
Eagle County
- A woman in her 60s and a woman in her 30s whose exposure is under investigation.
Adams County
- Two women in their 50s whose exposure is under investigation.
Pitkin County
- A man in his 70s who was exposed to the virus through an Australian resident visiting Aspen.