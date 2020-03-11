Ten more presumptive cases of coronavirus were reported in Colorado Wednesday as state health officials announced the suspicion of "limited" community spread — cases without an identifiable source.
Colorado's increase in presumed cases came as the World Health Organization labeled the virus's global spread a pandemic.
The new Colorado cases bring the state total to 27, including one previously identified in El Paso County.
Denver International Airport officials announced Wednesday that one of the previously announced cases was an airport employee who tested positive for the rapidly spreading illness and was isolated. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment is tracing potentially exposed individuals, according to a news release from the city and county of Denver.
Additionally, several Denver first responders have been notified of exposure that occurred when they responded to a person who later tested positive, that release stated.
The state's 10 new cases were found in Pitkin, Eagle, Gunnison, Denver, Jefferson and Arapahoe counties, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.
Three of the new cases are in Pitkin County; all are relatives of an Australian visiting Aspen. They include a male in his 50s, a female in her 60s and a female in her 20s, the agency said.
Two new cases, both females in their 50s, were announced in Gunnison County; the cause of exposure is under investigation for both. A male in his 70s in Eagle County (exposure under investigation), a male in his 40s in Denver County (travel exposure) and a female in her 80s in Arapahoe County (exposure under investigation) were also among the newly diagnosed.
Gov. Jared Polis will hold a 5 p.m. news conference to provide additional information, the release stated.
Wednesday morning Polis spoke to CNN regarding his Tuesday announcement declaring a a 30-day state of emergency in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, as well as the Wednesday opening of a drive-up facility for testing at the state Department of Public Health and Environment's Lowry campus in eastern Denver.
The lab is thought to be the first of its kind in the U.S., CNN asserted.
"We've seen in the countries that have handled this well — Hong Kong, Taiwan — this needs bold, early action," Polis told CNN. "The actions taken in those first few days and weeks are absolutely critical in preventing this from having the trajectory that it's had in countries like Italy and even here in our own country in areas like Seattle."
The state hopes to open up seven to nine additional drive-up testing facilities throughout the state, he said.
"The logistics of setting up a remote testing site are not that difficult," he said. "The difficult part is our lack of ability to scale the testing."
The state's lab can only run about 200 tests a day, Polis stated.
"We need to go from 200 a day to 15,000 or 20,000 a day to make sure that any outbreak can be identified in its earliest stages," Polis said, adding that private labs are "scaling up" to help meet the need.
The suspicion of limited community spread in the state reflects the inability to identify the source of infection in some cases. It contrasts with limited person-to-person spread, such as that in the new Pitkin County cases.
In the case of limited community spread, actions such as school dismissals, event cancellations and allowing employees to work remotely can help slow the spread of the virus, health officials have said. If a community experiences ongoing spread, local and state officials, in coordination with federal officials, may make decisions to implement "interventions," the release states, adding that interventions could differ by community.
On Wednesday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, announced that three people had tested positive for the virus in that state, prompting her to declare a public health emergency and advise that all public events be postponed to limit the virus's spread. The trio of cases are the state's first.
“We are not panicked. We are prepared,” she said.
New Mexico is prohibiting out-of-state travel by its employees.
Expressing alarm about mounting infections and inadequate government responses, the World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the virus is now a pandemic, but added that it's not too late for countries to act.
“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.