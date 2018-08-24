There's nothing quite like having a cool, refreshing adult beverage at a sporting event. Realizing this, the Broncos are offering new drink options and some technological wizardry to satiate thirsty fans this season.
An array of choices combined with more efficient ways of ordering should make for a smoother and more enjoyable experience next time you're visiting Broncos Stadium.
New drinks
Tamarind Margarita - This tropical fruit, known for its health benefits, ads a sour-sweet bite to this Mexican classic.
Blueberry Basil Mule - A blueberry puree gives this twist on the Moscow Mule a hue of Broncos blue.
Colorado Sour - Local ingredients star in this whiskey sour made from Breckenridge Bourbon, sour mix, and 10 Barrel Brewing's Raspberry Crush.
Spiked Seltzer - If you prefer your alcohol to be a little lighter, this low carb, gluten-free beverage just might be for you.
New Tech Features
Ripple Technology Draught Beers - Amazingly, you can now have a variety of Broncos, Bud Light and football-themed images "printed" onto the beer foam of your beverage. A malt-based extract places the images on your suds in only eight seconds.
iPad Points of Sale/Self-Ordering Kiosks - To make sales more efficient and less time consuming, Broncos Stadium has added 55 new iPad terminals at portable locations throughout the stadium. There are also touch screen self-ordering kiosks that have been added to the United Club level area.
Returning Favorites
Bud Light will once again grace Broncos Stadium concourses, with some new options. This season fans can purchase 25-ounce cans or go with the 12-ounce version for only $5. For those with more refined tastes, United in Orange Pale Ale from Breckenridge Brewery is again available on tap on each level of the stadium.