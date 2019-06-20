The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs announced Thursday that "two major program-enhancing upgrades" would be coming to PikeRide, the bike-share program in Colorado Springs that launched last year.
PikeRide's more than 200 bikes will be replaced with new bikes equipped with electronic assistance, and plans are underway to expand the program's service area to Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs, a news release says.
PikeRide's original fleet of purple bikes will be phased out, to be entirely removed by Monday, the release says. Next week, PikeRide will offer demo rides on the new e-assist bikes.
"We listened to feedback from riders and stakeholders, and there was a strong desire for electronic assist bikes to manage hills and longer distances," PikeRide executive director Jolie NeSmith said in the release.
The full new fleet of e-assist bikes, which are white with orange seats, will be rolled out beginning the first week in July in partnership with Drop Mobility, which "operates a micromobility platform truly integrated into city transportation infrastructure," the release says.
The new bikes also will feature the ability for users to check out more than one bike per account and the ability to "pause" a ride for a short time.
PikeRide's expanded service area is still being developed, said Laurel Prud'homme, spokeswoman for the Downtown Partnership.
"There is not a set timeline for expansion, we're working with several partners (such as the City of Manitou Springs) and sponsors to make the expansion happen," Prud’homme said in an email. "At this time there are too many moving parts to set a specific date, although it will occur in 2019."
To check out one of the new bikes, riders will need to download the Drop Mobility app. All PikeRide memberships can be transferred to the new system, and extensions to memberships will be provided if users encounter any gap in service due to the transition, the release says.
An annual membership is $90, a monthly membership is $15 and a 24-hour pass is $10, PikeRide's website says. A single 30-minute ride costs $2.
PikeRide is an initiative of Downtown Ventures, the charitable nonprofit arm of the Downtown Partnership. The PikeRide program is paid for through community partnerships and sponsors, Prud'homme said.