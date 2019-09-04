Buena Vista affordable housing

Buena Vista's newest neighborhood is being built with modular homes.

BUENA VISTA, Colo. — Like many towns in Colorado, homes in Buena Vista can be expensive, often costing more than a half-million dollars. That's more money than most people who live there can afford.

“A lot of the big employers here have employees who drive an hour and a half to work every day because they can’t afford housing in the community they work in,” said Charlie Chupp, the CEO of Fading West Development.

Chupp, a transplant from Florida, started his company with the goal of building affordable housing in Buena Vista that makes money but doesn’t cost more than people can afford.

