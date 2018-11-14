Eric Knapp doesn’t have much left, except his girlfriend and two dogs.
Nearly everything else burned when the recreational vehicle they were living in caught fire last week.
“It’s a sad sight and kind of gruesome,” Knapp said Wednesday, with a shake of his head. “Things can only get better."
Just when 54-year-old Knapp, who’s been a Gazette newspaper carrier since he was 11 years old, was ready to hang up his walking shoes and travel around with his partner of 16 years, fate stepped in and altered the plans.
The pair own the clothes on their back, and that’s about it. They’re homeless and staying temporarily with another Gazette carrier.
Despite the loss of his home, Knapp hasn’t missed a day of work.
“That just goes to show what kind of person he is,” said Richard Bostwick, a security guard at Villa Sierra, a residential complex that’s among Knapp’s 300 newspaper customers. “He’s very dedicated, a stand-up individual who goes out of his way to be sensitive to the needs of residents.”
At 9 p.m. on Nov. 6, Knapp's girlfriend, Debbie Myers, started up the 1990 Gulf Stream to charge her cellphone.
“It backfired, and the engine caught fire,” Knapp said. “And that was that.”
A big puff of black smoke choked Myers before she saw flames. She grabbed the couple’s two teacup Pomeranians and got out fast.
The 37-foot-long motorhome was destroyed in about five minutes, she said.
Knapp tried to use a fire extinguisher on the blaze, but by the time the Fire Department arrived, the whole thing was just a charred, mangled mess.
Myers’ Bible and a doll that was wearing her daughter’s first baby outfit also burned up.
Amid the pile of cereal boxes, chips, cans and other debris on the floor are two “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books, one for moms and the other on counting your blessings.
The steering wheel landed outside the cab, next to a twisted VCR.
A blackened keepsake blanket on the ground brings tears to Myers’ eyes, never to comfort or keep her warm again.
“It’s just a pile of junk now,” Knapp said.
“An eyesore,” Myers sighed.
In May, Myers traded last year’s Christmas present, an ’88 Chevy truck, for the motorhome, after the house the couple had been renting for 10 years was foreclosed on and sold.
“We couldn’t find a cheap enough place to rent,” Knapp said.
So they began living in the RV and parking wherever they could. Because of the motorhome’s age and size, and their dogs, they weren’t able to locate in an RV park, Knapp said.
They got a $100 ticket for parking near a city park one day.
For the past several weeks, they’ve been planted along defunct railroad tracks in an industrial alleyway off Fillmore Street.
No one bothered them or told them they couldn’t be there, Knapp said. So it became home.
Despite the fire and unknown future, Knapp has been as reliable as the rising sun in getting newspapers to customers' doors.
“He delivers our paper between 3 and 4 a.m., and one day a resident was up and saw Eric placing the paper between her screen door and front door, so it wouldn’t get damaged because it was snowing,” Bostwick said. “He goes above and beyond.”
Knapp prides himself on knowing his 300 customers in the 80904 ZIP code. And they recognize him, “by name or by sight.”
The job isn’t easy, Knapp said. He wears at least three layers of clothing to keep warm. He arrives at the Gazette warehouse by 11 p.m., and prepares inserts so he’s ready when the truck arrives with papers from the printing plant in Denver, usually between 2 and 3 a.m., he’s ready to stuff and scoot in his trusty older-model Subaru.
His route takes up to three hours to complete.
“I don’t always have a boss over my shoulder," Knapp said. ”It’s something I loved as a kid and still enjoy doing."
Myers' sister-in-law set up a fundraising page on Facebook to help her and Knapp get back on their feet. To donate, go to https://bit.ly/2QKgxXV.