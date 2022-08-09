There's a whirlwind of emotion among neighbors who live off Ponderosa Drive in Widefield. There is shock, sadness, anger and frustration but it's the gratitude that shines through.
The community extends immense gratitude to El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery, who was shot and killed Sunday evening by suspected shooter John Paz. Paz later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Peery was one of three law enforcement officials to respond to the 500 block of Ponderosa just after 5 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting.
Police said that Paz fired upon the two deputies and Fountain police officer upon their arrival, fatally wounding Peery. Police also found the body of a woman, whom they said John Paz shot and killed, in the front yard. KKTV has identified the woman as Alexandra Paz.
According to one neighbor who lives up the street from the home in question, Peery immediately sought to go to Alexandra's aid upon arrival.
Joy, who declined to identify herself further, said Peery and the other law enforcement officials were "extremely brave, willing to give their lives for someone they thought they could help."
Joy has lived in the neighborhood for 60 years and hadn't seen anything like what happened on Sunday, she said. A retired nurse who also spent eight years working in criminal justice, she'll always remember what she saw.
"Never seen another human being, being killed," she said. "It's not something you forget."
She said she is moved to try to attend Peery's memorial service.
A pair of neighbors who live close to the home where the shooting occurred, detailed the courage of Peery and the other law enforcement officials.
"He was no fear, just jumped out of the car because the neighbor ran out into the driveway and was pointing and the cop the ran out ready to charge," one of the neighbors said. "He really came in and saved this neighborhood because a bunch of kids live on this block. ... He was very brave."
The neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous due to their proximity to the shooting, said they were hosting friends at the time. The neighbor's mother was worried shots could come through the house or windows.
"When you have an individual who is willing to shoot somebody in broad daylight as many times as he did, I have no idea what that man would have been capable of afterwards but Deputy Peery, he didn't hesitate and he came to our aid and he lost his life because of that. It's a devastation and heartbreak and I'm angry and I'm thankful all at the same time," the neighbor's mother said.
After Peery had been shot, reinforcements, including the SWAT team, arrived, CSPD said. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant to enter the home. When they did, law enforcement discovered John Paz dead.
The interim was a nightmare for the neighbors.
Unsure if Paz would try to break into other homes in an attempt to evade deputies and officers, and fearful of how brazen he had already shown himself to be, the neighbor's mother called the time it took get a search warrant "the most unnerving five hours of my life."