More than 1,200 people have signed an online petition opposing a proposed trash transfer station near Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive.
The petition outlines some of the neighbors' concerns, such as the negative impact on property values. The site would be noisy and bring additional traffic congestion to the area, residents said in interviews.
"I work too hard to make my house a home, only for someone who doesn't even live here to trash it ... literally," the petition on change.com states.
The station is proposed on land that is zoned for heavy industrial uses and it is a permitted use in that area, city spokeswoman Kim Melchor said. But it would be across Hancock Expressway from an apartment complex and single family homes on Laramie Drive and residents in that area said they are concerned.
Neighbor Annie Scippio said the neighborhood has enough heavy industrial uses and doesn't need more.
"I think it's probably going to be an eyesore," she said.
The city hasn't received an application for a trash transfer station yet, Melchor said. However, city officials have met with someone proposing a transfer station for construction debris, she said.
The new transfer station could be administratively approved, meaning a public hearing in front of the Colorado Springs City Council or Planning Commission would not be required, she said.
Depending on the proposal, a neighborhood meeting could be required, she said. Administrative decisions can also be appealed to the commission or council.
Neighbor Patricia Hodges said she hoped Mayor John Suthers' administration would turn down the proposal to protect the neighborhood.
"Hopefully, he's got a little empathy," she said.
The owner of the property David Deighton did not return a request for comment about the trash transfer station for this story. In an interview with KRDO recently, he said the new station would cut down on illegal dumping, help support growth and provide other benefits.