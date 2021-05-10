Candles and flowers dotted a small but growing memorial to six people gunned down in southeastern Colorado Springs early Sunday before police say their assailant fatally shot himself.
Police were tight-lipped on the incident Monday, releasing no new details on how the late-night birthday party at Canterbury Mobile Home Park on Preakness Way off Powers Boulevard, turned into a nightmare around midnight when a boyfriend of a female victim at the party started shooting.
It was the worst mass killing in Colorado Springs since 1911.
The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said it plans to officially release the victims’ names tomorrow, after its doctors have completed the autopsies. As of Monday afternoon, half of the autopsies had been completed, a spokeswoman for the office said.
A neighbor, who wouldn't give his name, said he heard several gunshots around 12:13 a.m. and immediately dialed 911.
RELATED:
Colorado Springs police seek motive in party shooting that killed 7
History of mass killings in Colorado Springs
The man said he hid behind the truck in his driveway with 911 dispatchers on the phone.
“I heard a woman yell, ‘No, no no!’” he said.
The sound of more gunshots pierced the air. Then quiet.
“I told the operator on the phone, ‘I think he killed everybody.’”
The seven dead included one of the homeowners Joana Cruz, her sons Jose Guttierez, 21, and Melvin Perez who would have turned 31 this week, Melvin’s wife Mayra Perez, 32, and Mayra Perez's sister Sandra Ibarra and her brother Jose Ibarra.
The victims were unofficially identified by Nubia Marquez, Joana's daughter.
Several children in attendance at the party survived and were "with relatives," police said.
The neighbor also said Joana’s husband, Angel, ran out of the house minutes after the shooting, shaking uncontrollably.
“I hugged him and put a jacket around him,” the neighbor said.
Freddy Marquez, Nubia's husband, said Sunday the suspect was identified as Sandra Ibarra's boyfriend, who he only knew as "Junior."
A bullet from the shooting ripped through a mobile home next door to Joana and Angel’s home. The homeowner, Jay, who did not want to give his last name, said he went into flight-or-fight mode when he heard the shots.
“I army crawled from my front door to the back room,” Jay said.
Jay started to turn off lights, but eventually saw several children leave house next-door, one of the kids screamed for his mother.
“I can’t imagine what the kids are feeling,” Jay said. “They've got to be hurting right now.”
Jay said he spoke with Joana frequently when they crossed paths.
“They have parties all the time and for people who throw parties they are very respectful, super, super respectful,” Jay said. “I have nothing but good things to say about them, that’s the thing. There’s nothing bad I could say about them.”
Mayra Perez worked for Reynolds Roofing Systems, according to a Facebook post by the Colorado Springs company.
“Today we mourn the loss of Mayra Perez and members of her family,” the post read. “Mayra was a valued employee, a dedicated mother and a good person. Words cannot express the pain and sorrow our Reynolds Roofing Systems family feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her children and family. It’s a tragic and unnecessary loss of life.”