Neighbors in northeastern Colorado Springs say they're baffled by swastikas and other "white pride" propaganda a vandal spray-painted on a fence in their community near Vista Ridge High School.
Neighbors began seeing hate symbols rendered in green pain on Sunday evening but police didn't receive a report until about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. The graffiti was removed by 7 a.m. Wednesday and police are investigating the incident as criminal mischief and declined to comment on whether they have any suspects.
Maria Benson, 55, often walks her dog along Black Forest Road near Dublin Boulevard, where the graffiti could clearly be seen by passersby. When Benson first saw it on Sunday, she said she was confused.
"I don't understand it, what does this mean," said Benson, 55.
Raised in then-Communist Poland, her family moved to Germany when Benson was 20-years-old. Benson presumes the vandals are "kids with too much time on their hands."
Benson explained that the symbols of hate she witnessed during her childhood were typically painted in black, instead of the green that vandals used on the fence.
Benson worried that the vandals don't understand the full force of Nazi history, which included millions of civilian deaths during the Holocaust
"They know Hitler, but they don't know the story behind it."
Another neighbor, who asked that her name not be used, was frustrated by the vandalism.
"I know it was kids just being disrespectful," she said.
While youthful ignorance may be to blame, the woman said the imagery used was enough to make her avoid Black Forest Road, so she and her family didn't have to see the green-painted screed.