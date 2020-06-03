For several years in the 1980s and 1990s, one of the most influential voices in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region didn't belong to a politician, business owner or elected official.
Rather, it was a petite, white-haired, former ballet dancer who spoke her mind politely, but firmly, and at times forcefully, on growth, planning and land-use issues that affected neighborhoods across the Springs and El Paso County.
As a community activist, Jeanne Matthews let City Council members know what she thought about street widenings. About allowing horses in the Garden of the Gods Park. About the annexation of the Banning Lewis Ranch.
And she did it in a way that made them want to listen.
“Jeanne displayed not anger but caring, and that makes a difference,” said former Colorado Springs mayor Mary Lou Makepeace. “Sometimes elected officials get irritated when somebody speaks their mind, but she had a good way about her. She was honest and straightforward.”
Matthews, whose commitment to Colorado Springs and its neighborhoods gained her a reputation as a respected and articulate voice on many community issues during a time of rampant city growth, died Saturday morning, at home in her sleep, said her daughter Sandra Matthews. She was 96.
“My mom trained neighborhoods on how to deal with city politicians, how to make your case in council. She was on a lot of really important committees,” said Sandra Matthews, who announced her mother’s death in a lengthy Facebook tribute. “That post, I’ve edited I don’t know how many times, because I keep thinking of other things that she’d done. She was just a great mom, and an amazing person.”
Jeanne Matthews was born in Chicago, and spent her early years pursuing a successful career as a ballet dancer, performing with the Metropolitan Opera Company in New York, and worldwide, and working with such luminaries as comic actress Imogene Coca and director Herb Ross. She quit ballet when she met her husband, Stanley, who rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Army. While he was serving overseas, she toured throughout Europe performing for troops with the Armed Forces Entertainment agency.
The couple returned to the United States and started a family, moving west in the late 1950s when Stanley was stationed in Colorado Springs.
“They didn’t think they could afford to go back to Virginia, so we just stayed here,” said Sandra, who’s 65.
Long before Jeanne Matthews discovered her passion and voice as an activist, she was a participant and student — of all things, said Sandra.
“She was involved in everything my sister (Marcia) and I were in. When she wanted us to learn to figure skate ... she learned to skate also,” wrote Sandra, in her post. “She was a Brownie leader. She was a 4-H leader. When we were showing Appaloosa locally she would feed horses in the morning, drive to the show, stay all day to watch and often help with the show, drive home to take care of things at home and drive back the next day. She also made some of our show clothes.”
When Stanley died in 1987, Jeanne’s friends encouraged her to get more involved in community activities, so she joined Curiosity Unlimited, a university-based group that leads educational trips throughout the state. A subsequent turn as president of the homeowner’s association in her Skyway neighborhood led to a leadership role in its overarching group, the Council of Neighbors and Organizations.
“They made it into a very strong, powerful organization. I mean, when they went down to City Council, by God City Council sat up and listened to them,” Sandra said.
In her time, Jeanne served on more than a dozen civic committees, became a fixture at City Council meetings, and a go-to for citizens who were struggling to make their cases to the powers that be.
"Once you become visible in a fight or an argument people start coming to you with their fights and arguments, and it just keeps on building," Matthews said in a 2000 interview with The Gazette.
She also served as a legislative aide to former state Rep. Marcy Morrison, and was a founder and board member of the William J. Palmer Foundation. She served on a police advisory board and was among the first class to complete the local Citizen’s Police Academy, established to help educate the community about the duties and responsibilities of sworn officers on the job.
“It was funny, because she came home with the target. Said she had to get one of the officers to load the gun for her, but she showed us: She shot that target dead center every time,” was Sandra, whose mother was in her late 70s at the time.
Jeanne began to step away from her more public roles when she was in her 80s, and in her later years was diagnosed with dementia, Sandra said. She had recently returned from a hospital stay, and was receiving home care, when she died Saturday, with her beloved dog by her side.
Jeanne Matthews leaves behind a legacy of selflessness and activism, without antagonism — as well as an ideal to strive for, said Makepeace.
"A lot of times, people — myself included — we hear something in the news and ... we don’t know the full story, and just get upset, and we don’t do anything with it. Jeanne troubled herself to get educated and then speak about it," Makepeace said. "Some people come (before the council) because they don’t like something that’s happening on their street, or they don’t like something that’s just a personal thing. Jeanne saw issues more globally, as they would affect the general population. That’s a rare talent. I wish there were more people like her."