Neighbor rescues resident from Colorado Springs house fire

Thick smoke clouded a neighborhood in southeastern Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, firefighters tweeted.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2249 Sumter Drive around 2 p.m., the department tweeted.
A neighbor told Gazette news partner KKTV that she saw smoke and tried to knock on the door. However, she felt like she knew someone was inside so she went in and woke up a sleeping resident. They both escaped safely. The neighbor told KKTV she is a retired first responder.
Five people and two dogs are displaced because of the fire, Mike Smaldino, spokesman with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, told KKTV. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.