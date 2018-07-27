Nearly a dozen severely underweight horses have been seized from a property in Yoder in eastern El Paso County after multiple complaints that the animals weren’t being properly fed.
The Bureau of Animal Protection checked on horses in the 1400 block of Ramah Highway on Thursday morning, and found that 11 of the 17 were severely underweight from continued neglect.
"The conditions of the facility were not acceptable, and there was not an adequate amount of feed on the premises to provide nutrition for all the horses,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jaden Hahn, a caretaker of the property, faces 11 counts of animal neglect after authorities questioned him and his wife, Tiffany Phillips.
The horses are being kept in a facility approved by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.