Persistent high prices on goods, services and basic necessities have left many Coloradans struggling to pay their bills.
Calls to Pikes Peak United Way’s 2-1-1 hotline for financial assistance with rent and utilities have increase steadily over the past month, said spokeswoman Lindsey Caroon.
As families shift their household budgets to prioritize food and rent while also trying to keep the lights, water and heat on, they are forced to make tough decisions about where to spend their money, said Kristy Milligan, CEO of Westside CARES.
The coalition of churches on Colorado Springs’ westside provides services for homeless people and low-income residents.
“At Westside CARES we are seeing a significant increase in requests for help across the board, and especially in the realm of utilities,” she said.
Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program, known as LEAP, a federally funded program that runs from October through March, is experiencing a deluge of requests, according to the state’s Department of Human Services.
A record number of applications have flooded the office, with more than 69,000 Coloradans applying since Nov. 1, LEAP Manager Theresa Kullen said Tuesday.
That compares to 64,000 at the same time in 2021, she said, which represents a 7.5% increase over last year.
“The choice between heating or eating is real for many in our communities, as the cost of everything from food and energy to basic hygiene products and rent continues to increase,” Kullen said.
LEAP covers a portion of a household’s total utility bill in two or three disbursements through the season. The amount depends on family size and income level.
To qualify, recipients must have an income up to 60% of the state median income level, which equates to a household income of $66,468 or less annually for a family of four.
A temporary COVID-relief fund also is paying water bills for applicants facing eviction due to water shutoff.
The average LEAP benefit this season is $440, according to Kullen.
Applicants have been facing extended wait times, Milligan said, compared with a historically tighter turnaround for applicants to find out if they’ve been accepted or rejected.
“We’re seeing as much as three weeks — and in some places more — after someone applies for LEAP assistance,” Milligan said.
Kullen said the offices administering the program and processing applications have been able to stay on top of the increased volume.
Other bill-paying assistance also is available.
Project COPE, a program of Colorado Springs Utilities, aids customers who have a past-due balance and are in an emergency situation.
Between Nov. 1 and April 30, applicants must have applied for the LEAP program before requesting additional assistance from the local utilities company.
Colorado Springs Utilities works with nine local organizations to distribute the funds.
Energy Outreach Colorado also helps people in dire need with utilities’ payments.
Both programs can be accessed only once a season.
The need for rental assistance at Silver Key Senior Services is tremendous, said Derek Wilson, chief strategy officer.
“More than in past years, particularly because costs across the board are up and COVID assistance is now mostly gone,” he said.
“When we can help with utilities, they can use more of their limited and sometimes fixed income on rent instead of utilities,” Wilson said. “This is a growing challenge and one that we need more dollar support in order to meet the needs of seniors, and that includes utilities.”
This year’s utilities’-assistance process at Catholic Charities of Central Colorado also has been affected by circumstances, said David Green, director of income and relief.
“We have been unable to fulfill the number of requests like we have in previous years due to staff transition and turnover,” he said.
As a result, the organization has been referring some people to other COPE agencies in Colorado Springs, he said.
Said Milligan of Westside CARES: “Everyone at this moment nationwide in the social service sector is understaffed to accommodate the burgeoning need.”
The number of requests Catholic Charities is fielding through its programs is about the same as in the past two years, Green said.
From Oct. 1 through Dec. 18, the organization has assisted about 20 households with paying $10,500 in utilities’ bills, he said.
The average assistance has been about $450, he added. The most people can receive through COPE is $750 a year.
Home Front Military Network also is not seeing more requests over last year, said Executive Director Kate Hatten.
The organization helped 93 households pay their utility bills last year; through November of this year it’s 69 households, she said, with December still to be added.
“Our issue is that utility rates tend to fluctuate, and we know prices have gone up substantially recently,” Hatten said. “So, it may just be a delay before we see people in arrears or getting disconnect notices.”
Last week's cold snap likely drove more people to seek assistance, Milligan said.
“There’s going to be excessive usage coupled with the increase in rates,” she said. “Not unlike Christmas itself, it’ll be a bill whose time will come in January, and I think a lot of people will find themselves short.”