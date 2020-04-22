The Gazette and Gazette Charities have launched COS Connect, an internet portal to bring together the people and organizations in the Colorado Springs area who need help and those who can provide it.
If you want to offer some help or support, go to cosconnect.gazettecharities.org/ and click on the button that best describes your area of interest or ability. Organizations who are in need of volunteers can contact us at info@cosconnect.gazettecharities.org and we will post their projects on the site so volunteers can sign up for them.