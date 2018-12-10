Parents of students at Manchester Elementary School in Elkhorn, Nebraska, received an email from the principal apologizing for a memo sent to staff last week.
The memo stated Principal Jennifer Sinclair came from a place where Christmas was not allowed in schools, which is why she laid out what could and could not be allowed in classrooms. She stated she wanted to be inclusive and culturally sensitive to all students.
The list stated items like Santa or Christmas items, Christmas trees, playing Christmas music and Elf on the Shelf were not allowed. Candy canes weren’t allowed either because they historically represent Christ.
The memo, though not made public until a later published article, did not sit well with some parents. The district has resolved the issue, saying Principal Sinclair’s memo does not fall under the district’s policy.
For more on this story visit wowt.com.