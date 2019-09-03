Nearly $10,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page to help a longtime Safeway employee who suffered severe burns after flames gutted his home last month.
Ken Thompson has worked as a checker at the west side grocery store at 3275 W. Colorado Ave. since 1991. He will get his fifth and final skin graft surgery this week at a burn hospital in Denver, said Thomas Nelson, creator of the fundraiser and manager of the store.
As of Tuesday evening, the online fundraiser generated more than $9,600 of its $40,000 goal. Donations will go toward his medical bills and rebuilding his home near Boone, Nelson said.
Thompson was alone in his house Aug. 8 when he woke up to the smell of smoke, he told firefighters. He escaped the flames that quickly engulfed his home, but suffered severe burns — covering 35% of his body — after he went back inside to find his dog and cat, Nelson said. Thompson’s pets died in the fire.
His home — estimated at $75,000 — was “deemed a total loss,” the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said. His car also was destroyed.
Thompson suffered severe injuries to his leg, but now he is “up and walking,” Nelson said. His mother, sister and two children are helping him at the hospital.
In the store, many customers have written words of encouragement on a poster that will be sent to Thompson, Nelson said.
“He goes over and beyond with customer service. He is an amazing fella. He relates to just about everybody,” Nelson said of the Thompson, who has worked with the company since 1981. Before working as a checker at the West Colorado Avenue store, Thompson worked at the Safeway stores on North Circle Drive and Wahsatch Avenue, and before that, at a store in Walsenburg.
Of the nearly 1,800 customers that shop at the store each day, Thompson knows a large majority of them and their family members by name, Nelson said.
“He is one of my fastest checkers, hands down, even though he has personal conversations,” Nelson said.
Curtis Smith, a 9-year employee at the store, called Thompson “very personable.” He recalled that every holiday season, customers bring in trays of lunch meat and fruit baskets for the longtime checker.
“He gets along with just about everyone,” Smith said.
The cause of the fire is unclear, though the Sheriff’s Office said it is not considered suspicious.