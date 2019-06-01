A local dental clinic is notifying nearly 30 patients that they may have been put at risk of disease. Peak Vista says some of their dental tools were improperly-cleaned at their main clinic in Colorado Springs. It's at the International Circle location near Airport Road and Printers Parkway.
11 News started asking questions after a concerned viewer reached out. President and CEO Pam McManus says the risk to patients is low, but Peak Vista is taking full responsibility.
"I've been with Peak Vista almost 28 years and this has never happened before," said McManus.
