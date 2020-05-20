COVID-19 continues to ravage long-term care facilities in El Paso County, including at a nursing home in eastern Colorado Springs where 20 residents have presumably died from the virus, recent data shows.
Nursing homes and assisted living centers in El Paso County have reported 40 deaths, accounting for nearly half the county's 88 COVID-19 fatalities, according to data released Wednesday by El Paso County Public Health.
Long-term care facilities have borne the brunt of the deadly virus across the country. In El Paso County, the largest outbreak is at Laurel Manor Care Center , where 20 residents have died and 24 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive since mid-March. Eighteen other residents presumably have the virus, but test results have not yet been lab confirmed, according to the health department.
The nursing home, at 920 S. Chelton Road, is one of seven long-term care facilities to have an outbreak, according to the health department. Health officials decare an outbreak when two or more people in the same location test positive within a two-week span.
As of Wednesday, 25 residents at Winslow Court Retirement Community, 3920 E. San Miguel St., have tested positive for the virus and four presumably have it, data shows. Ten residents have died and nine employees have tested positive.
Two outbreaks, including the county's second largest at long-term care facilities, have since been "resolved," according to the health department. Both locations have not had a new positive case within the last 28 days.
At MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care at Mountain Shadows, at 5355 Centennial Blvd., 15 residents and eight staff members tested positive and 10 residents died. One death was reported at Colorado Springs Senior Homes, 3102 N. Prospect St., where two residents and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 before the outbreak was resolved.
No deaths have been reported at Cheyenne Mountain Center, 835 Tenderfoot Hill Road, Apple Tree Assisted Living, 1145 Brockdell Drive; or Pikes Peak Center, 2719 N. Union Blvd., though all three facilities have reported at least two positive cases of the virus among their residents.
As restrictions begin to lift and residents and businesses prepare to reopen the economy, preventative measures should still be followed at long-term care centers, said Michelle Hewitt, a spokeswoman at El Paso County Public Health. The facilities are encouraged to restrict communal dining, maintain social distancing whenever possible and limit visitors unless medically necessary, she said.
The county's three largest outbreaks at long-term care facilities were among the first three identified, which could account for the high number of cases, Hewitt said.
"Given that this is a novel virus and new information is continuously being learned, for some of these earlier outbreaks, less was known about transmission ," she said. "Because of this, many facilities were initially at a bit of a disadvantage due to lack of clear information about COVID-19. Our more recent outbreaks have seen greater success in limiting the spread within the facility."