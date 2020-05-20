To keep the residents at Springs Ranch Memory Care Community safe from the COVID-19 virus, loved ones can need to visit them from the other side of the glass. Bill Perrett breaks into a smile when he sees his wife Sally Perrett on the other side of the glass. But after guidelines forced families from entering, the center started having family visit times in their sunroom with a window for protection between them on April 27, when Gov. Jared Polis’ “Safer at Home” order went into effect.