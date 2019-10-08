After more than 900 firefighters rushed to the Decker fire, crews managed to contain 14% of the blaze by Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Since the wildfire was sparked by lightning Sept. 8, the blaze has grown to 6,482 acres and is now burning 2 miles south of Salida, a Chaffee County city of 5,200 people. Crews started Monday with 5% containment.
Aerial crews dropped water over the blaze Monday, helping to contain the fire's north side, reported the Rocky Mountain Incident Management team. Ten hand crews, 29 fire engines, three dozers and 10 water tenders also tackled the blaze, which continues to grow across the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness.
Gusty winds near 40 mph fueled the fire Monday, causing it to grow by about 150 acres overnight.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning from noon Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Strong winds, low humidity and high temperatures could allow fires to ignite easily and spread quickly.
Firefighters hope to continue to extinguish smoldering material along the Decker fire’s edge by clearing sides of the fire line of rotten logs, stumps, singed brush and low-hanging tree limbs.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office lifted pre-evacuation orders for Swissvale and Wellsville on Monday, says a post on its Facebook page. Authorities are assessing a timeline as to when others may return to their homes.