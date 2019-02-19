Bucking a monthslong trend, almost every homeless shelter bed and sleeping mat in Colorado Springs was taken Monday night amid the latest wintry blast to hit the Pikes Peak region.
The rush for shelter space came as a storm blanketed Colorado Springs in 2 to 6 inches of snow from late Sunday through Tuesday evening, while dropping overnight temperatures into the single digits, said Brad Carlberg, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The Springs Rescue Mission provided shelter for a record 441 people Monday evening — just nine people shy of its 450-person capacity, said Travis Williams, the nonprofit’s chief development officer. It eclipsed the previous record of 409 people Sunday night.
The nonprofit also hosted 19 pets Monday night, while welcoming 15 people who had never previously stayed at the shelter — both of which also were records, Williams said.
All but three or four of the 220 beds at the Salvation Army’s R.J. Montgomery shelter also were full Monday evening, said Karen Daugherty, who oversees the shelter. Two families were turned away, she said, because the nonprofit didn’t have room for them.
The high shelter totals come as the Springs Rescue Mission has struggled to fill all of its extra beds since expanding in November and December. While the Salvation Army has routinely operated at capacity, the Springs Rescue Mission has had space for dozens of people go unused every night at its campus, 5 W. Las Vegas St.
“I do believe that many people are starting to understand the idea that Springs Rescue Mission is a come-as-you-are shelter,” Williams said. “I think they recognized that all in all, the Rescue Mission is a really good option to get out of the cold.”
Temperatures in Colorado Springs are expected to rise slightly under mostly sunny skies in the coming days, hovering in the mid to high 30s Wednesday through Saturday. Low temperatures were expected to remain in the single digits Tuesday before rising into the teens the rest of the week.