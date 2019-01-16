Nearly 1,500 El Paso County families missed a Tuesday deadline to renew their food stamp benefits, meaning they likely won't receive any assistance in February due to the partial federal government shutdown.
The families were among thousands in El Paso County who were unexpectedly asked to renew paperwork for their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — also known as food stamps — more than two weeks early. The request came as state and federal officials have been shuffling money to keep the benefits flowing an extra month during the nearly four-week shutdown.
Anyone who missed Tuesday's deadline should still file their paperwork as soon as possible, because they might still receive benefits left over from the initial disbursement, said Kristina Iodice, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Department of Human Services.
"We can’t guarantee the funds, but we are hopeful that they will actually receive February issuance as well," Iodice said. "But we can’t guarantee that.”
First-time applicants were not affected by Tuesday's deadline. Instead, they can still apply by Jan. 29 and receive benefits for February.
The rushed application process came after the U.S. Department of Agriculture distributed February’s food stamp benefits “much earlier than normal” due to the partial government shutdown, requiring some Coloradans to submit documents immediately.
The agency used a provision in the stopgap funding measure that expired Dec. 21, which allowed the federal government to make certain payments within 30 days of the measure expiring. Doing so provided the $4.8 billion needed to cover February SNAP benefits.
As a result, food stamp recipients will receive their February benefits within the next several days and they must make them last through the end of February.
About 65,000 El Paso County families rely on food stamps.
To remain eligible, those families must submit paperwork updating their enrollment every six months — a process called "redetermination of benefits." It was those people who were affected by Tuesday's deadline.
Normally, about one-third of the people asked to submit that paperwork don't turn anything in, often because they moved out of the state or got higher-paying jobs. Human services officials are "cautiously hopeful" that most of the 1,500 people who missed Tuesday's deadline weren't planning on renewing, Iodice said.
Human services officials are uncertain about whether anyone will receive food stamp benefits in March if the shutdown continues that long.