Nearly 30 counties in Colorado, including El Paso, are under fire restrictions after weeks of high temperatures and little rain.
Most counties are in the central and southern part of the state and include Teller and Fremont counties, the Colorado Department of Public Safety reported.
Under the ban, residents are prohibited from open burning, except for inside permanent fire grates and in charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves where the area has been cleared of all flammable materials.
Fireworks and smoking outside — except in a car, building or recreations site cleared of all flammable materials within a 3-foot diameter — are also banned.
The restrictions remain in place as temperatures are expected to rise in the Pikes Peak region. A high of 74 is predicted in Colorado Springs on Wednesday and 80 on Thursday, the National Weather Service reported.
Dry conditions have also led to the fire ban. Colorado Springs this year has had 9.82 inches of precipitation as of Tuesday, falling short of the year-to-date average of 15.37 inches.
Elevated fire conditions are expected to last through the weekend as humidity drops across the state, NWS said. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are also expected to increase fire risk.
See the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph.