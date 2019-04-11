Nearly 200 flights are cancelled at Denver International Airport Thursday after a blizzard delivered more than 2 inches of snow and 30+ mph winds to the area.
FlightAware reported 185 cancellations and 47 delays at the airport, down from more than 750 Wednesday. Crews worked overnight to clear the airfield and roads of snow and ice, 9News reported.
Storm packs roads north of Colorado Springs with ice and snow, continued school delays and cancellations
All runways are open.
The was largely unaffected by the storm, with eight delays Thursday morning. Cameras at the east ramp show a dry runway.
Colorado Springs Airport is seeing little effect in the storm's aftermath, with no flights canceled as of early Thursday morning. Click here for flight status information.