Nearly 18,000 ballots have been returned to the Colorado Springs City Clerk's Office for the April 2 municipal election.
The number of ballots returned is well short of the city’s average voter turnout, but nearly two weeks remain before all votes must be cast.
As of Tuesday, a total of 17,828 ballots had been returned, said City Clerk Sarah Johnson. Her office mailed about 262,000 ballots to registered voters earlier this month.
Voter turnout so far is about 7 percent, compared to the city’s 41.2 percent average for general municipal elections over the past 10 years, according to data filed by the clerk’s office.
Since 2009 and 2011, which saw 196,011 and 151,412 registered voters respectively, the number of voters in Colorado Springs has generally increased, the data shows. The same cannot be said, however, for voter turnout.
City election participation peaked in 2011 when 59.81 percent of registered voters cast a ballot, the data shows. Turnout in 2013 and 2015 hovered just above 39 percent, then dove to less than 32 percent in 2017.
Johnson said her office must receive ballots by 7 p.m. April 2. They can be mailed, placed in a drop box or turned in to her office in the City Administration Building, 30 S. Nevada Ave.
Eleven candidates are vying for the three seats in the election. Councilmen Bill Murray and Tom Strand are seeking re-election. The other candidates are Regina English; Army veteran Tony Gioia, a former El Paso County planning commissioner; former state Rep. Gordon Klingenschmitt; Terry Martinez, former principal at Will Rogers Elementary School; Athena Roe; former at-large Councilman Val Snider, who served from 2011-15; Army veteran Dennis Spiker; Randy Tuck; and former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams.
Four candidates are seeking the mayoral seat. They are Lawrence Martinez, John Pitchford, Juliette Parker and incumbent John Suthers.
The ballot also holds a space for Issue 1, proposed by the Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 5, seeking collective bargaining rights for the city’s firefighters.