Nearly a quarter of Colorado Springs’ registered voters have returned their ballots for the city’s April 2 election to select a mayor, three at-large City Council seats and determine whether firefighters receive collective bargaining privileges.
A total of 61,070 ballots were returned as of Friday, Colorado Springs City Clerk Sarah Johnson said Monday. Nearly 4,000 additional ballots had arrived by midday on Monday, she said.
The city mailed out 267,714 ballots in early March.
With one day left in the election, voter turnout is about 24 percent, compared to the city’s 41.2 percent average for general municipal elections over the past 10 years.
Turnout in the 2017 municipal election was about 32 percent with 84,496 of 261,251 ballots returned.
Johnson said there’s still time for the number of ballots returned to surpass 80,000.
“I’m hoping so,” she said. “I’m ever optimistic.”
While it’s too late for ballots to be mailed, Johnson said those who haven’t voted still have time. Ballots returned to any of the city’s drop boxes around town or to the clerk’s office by 7 p.m. Tuesday will be counted.
Locations of the city’s drop boxes can be found at coloradosprings.gov/city-elections; the city clerk’s office is on the ground floor of the City Administration Building at 30 S. Nevada Ave.
Eleven candidates are vying for the three council seats in the election. Councilmen Bill Murray and Tom Strand are seeking re-election. The other candidates are:
Regina English, a nonprofit founder who works with at-risk youth; Army veteran Tony Gioia, a former El Paso County planning commissioner; former state Rep. Gordon Klingenschmitt; Terry Martinez, former principal at Will Rogers Elementary School; Athena Roe, an attorney who works on probate reform; former at-large Councilman Val Snider, who served from 2011-15; Army veteran Dennis Spiker; Randy Tuck, who worked in construction; and former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams.
Four candidates are running for mayor: Lawrence Martinez, John Pitchford, Juliette Parker and incumbent John Suthers.
Also on the ballot is Issue 1, seeking collective bargaining rights for the city’s firefighters.