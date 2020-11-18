Middle and high school students in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 transitioned to online learning this week, while Lewis Palmer School District 38 moved middle school students out of classrooms.
Fountain-Fort Carson will consider bringing secondary students back to in-person learning if El Paso County manages to better control of the spread of COVID-19 or if "the district is allowed to conduct targeted quarantine," according to a statement posted to its website. Elementary students will continue in-person education, either rotating or full time, depending on the school, the website stated. A decision regarding potential in-person learning for the next semester has not been made.
Meanwhile, Lewis-Palmer Middle School shifted to distance learning Wednesday "due to a large number of staff members and students who will be quarantined," according to its website.
Earlier this month Falcon School District 49 shifted to online learning. Districts 20, 11 and 2 will shift after Thanksgiving break for the remainder of the year. Earlier this week Manitou School District 14 announced it would shift learning online for the remainder of the year for middle and high school students. A decision regarding elementary school students is expected by Friday. None of the districts have announced plans for next semester.
At least 5,988 students and employees at Pikes Peak-region schools are in quarantine or isolation this week because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to area school districts.
Additionally, new school-based outbreaks were added to the county health department's list this week — at Manitou Springs Middle School, The Vanguard School's building A, James Irwin Charter Academy, Lewis-Palmer High School, Evans International Elementary School, Falcon High School, Fountain Valley School of Colorado, Hope Montessori Academy, Manitou Springs Elementary School, The Classical Academy (North Elementary) and The Classical Academy (North Junior High).
The Gazette on Wednesday contacted the region's nine largest school districts seeking information about the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff. Schools must report suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department within four hours. Not all districts and schools report positive test results or potential positives to the public.
Only one school district replied with the requested information. The following is what is known via COVID-19 dashboards hosted on some district's websites.
Academy School District 20 currently has 6 positive cases, with 155 total this year, according to district spokeswoman Allison Cortez. It has 199 students and/or staff in isolation and 3,991 in quarantine. It has seen 11,754 isolations and quarantines so far this school year. The district will shift to remote learning after Thanksgiving break, through the end of the calendar year. See the district dashboard at asd20-covid-19-dashboard.netlify.app for more information.
Colorado Springs School District 11 did not respond to a request for data Wednesday. According to the district's dashboard, it has 56 positive cases, with 216 total this year. The district will shift to remote learning after Thanksgiving break through the end of the calendar year. See the district dashboard at www.d11.org/coviddashboard.
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 did not respond to a request for data Wednesday. The district does not disclose any district-specific COVID-19 data on its website.
Lewis-Palmer School District 38 did not respond to a request for data Wednesday. According to the district's dashboard, updated Monday, it has 48 positive cases, with 126 total this year. It has 1,223 in quarantine. See the district dashboard at lewispalmer.org/Page/14024.
Widefield School District 3 did not respond to a request for data Wednesday. According to the district's website, updated Wednesday, it has 53 positive cases.
Falcon School District 49 did not respond to a request for data Wednesday. According to the district's dashboard, it has 642 students in quarantine. The district shifted to remote learning earlier this month but still serves special populations in person. See the district dashboard at d49.app.envisio.com/corporate/performance_analytics/published/zr2fEv.
Manitou Springs School District 14 did not respond to a request for data Wednesday. The district does not disclose any district-specific COVID-19 data on its website.
Harrison School District 2 has seen 23 positive cases this week and 78 since the beginning of the school year, according to its dashboard. See the district dashboard at www.hsd2.org/Page/4341.
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 did not respond to a request for data Wednesday. According to the district's dashboard, it has seen 43 positive cases so far this school year. See the district dashboard at www.cmsd12.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=12330772&pageId=15394092.