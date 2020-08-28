A Woodland Park High School student who has COVID-19 attended school Wednesday after telling staff he or she had tested negative — and now nearly 50 students and staffers are in quarantine, the district's superintendent said Friday.
Staff, who were familiar with the student's family and knew that a family member had tested positive, asked about the student's health as the student entered school. But they were told the student had tested negative, Woodland Park Superintendent Steve Woolf said Friday.
"It turns out this wasn't the case," he said, adding that the district was later told by Teller County Public Health that the student, though asymptomatic, had tested positive.
"We're not thinking it was intentional — we're thinking it was confusion."
The positive result kicked contact-tracing into action at the school, resulting in 43 students and six staffers being quarantined at home for two weeks, Woolf said.
"The good news our protocols worked," he said, adding that, due to everyone wearing masks and the school's numerous air purifiers, the chances of someone else contracting the sometimes deadly virus are "not great."
Students returned on Tuesday in "soft start" mode, with high-schoolers attending one day of class to meet their teachers, then shifting to virtual instruction, and younger students attending on a hybrid online/in-person schedule. Students will be allowed back for full-time in-person learning after Labor Day, Woolf said, but families will continue to be able to pick online options.
The district was able to offer online positions to all teachers who are at-risk, have family members at risk or even those who are merely concerned about the virus, Woolf said, adding that he felt it was important to give them choices.
The district's schools have installed "COVID-rated" air purifiers, and surfaces are frequently cleaned "even though science is telling us that isn't necessarily how" the virus is most frequently transmitted, Woolf said. "The flu ought to be a lot less this year with all the masks and surface cleaning and everything else."
Each school has also established an extra nursing station, allowing for kids displaying coronavirus symptoms to be separated from those with other health concerns, he added.
The district plans to use its protocols to "keep schools open and kids coming who want to come, and continue to take care of the kids who choose to go virtual," he said.
In other area education news:
- Seven students and staff connected to Frontier Elementary School are now in isolation, Academy School District 20 said Friday. On Thursday the district had announced that at least four students and staff were in isolation after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. A staffer tested positive, and another staffer and two students were awaiting results. As a precaution, at least 20 individuals were in quarantine, and the school was closed Friday as the district awaited results, a spokeswoman said. As of Friday morning two staffers in close contact with the school's initial and only positive coronavirus case, though symptomatic, had tested negative but would continue to quarantine, the spokeswoman said. Another staffer who travels between schools and had worked at Frontier was exhibiting "minor symptoms" and was awaiting testing, she said. An additional positive at the school would qualify it as a site-wide outbreak under county health guidelines, which could temporarily shutter of the school. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs School District 11 tentatively plans to bring back younger students to full-time, in-person learning in mid-September, if county virus data trends positively, Superintendent Michael Thomas told parents Friday, echoing comments made to the district's board of education at its Wednesday meeting. Elementary and middle school students could return to school five days a week, and high school students could return on a hybrid model. Online learning would continue to be offered. The district had previously announced it would start the school year virtually and continue remote learning through the end of the first quarter in mid-October. Read more here.
- There is an outbreak of COVID-19 at Bear Creek Elementary School, Lewis Palmer District 38 announced Friday. Students and staff who have been in close contact with the infected individuals have been instructed to quarantine. The school remain open, according to the district, which did not specify how many individuals were in quarantine or isolation.
RELATED:
Harrison D-2 reverses course on some in-person classes