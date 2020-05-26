About 170,000 Coloradans, nearly 3% of the population, have had COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, state health officials and a University of Colorado researcher said Tuesday.
And although the recent data shows the curve of infections has flattened, as hoped, cases could rise around mid-August when schools usually reopen, officials cautioned.
"This really still indicates we're at the beginning of the epidemic," said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the state health department.
The number of new tracked cases has been on the decline since late April. Cell phone data provided by third-party companies show Coloradans shifted to "stay-at-home" behaviors in March and April, which the researchers credit for reducing the spread of the virus. It can take two weeks from exposure to infection.
Social distancing will remain a necessary tool to keep the spread of the virus low, the researchers said, and even in best-case scenarios, the number of cases and deaths will remain relatively level for months.
Colorado is still likely to see "rising epidemic curves," said Dr. Jon Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health.
"The scenarios clearly show we're in this for the longer run, absent a surprise on the part of the virus" such as unexpected seasonality, Samet said. "We'll need to maintain social distancing and ensure those who are most vulnerable take measures to protect themselves."
Gov. Jared Polis addressed the data at a briefing Tuesday, saying the downward Trent of infections and deaths have encouraged statewide limited reopenings, just one month after the state's stay-at-home order lifted.
As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 25,000 Coloradans had tested positive for the coronavirus since the disease was first detected in the state, Polis said. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 1,114 people in the state have died directly of COVID-19.
In El Paso County, 89 people have died of the virus, the state's data show.
But for the first time since the pandemic began, there were fewer than 400 Coloradans hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday, Polis said. Data from the state health department showed 367 hospitalizations.
"The trends look good in terms of new cases," Polis said.
"It's still dangerous," he added. "The virus is still here. ... There's losses ahead, there's losses behind us. The risk is lower than it was a month ago, but the risk is still higher than it normally is during normal times."
Models show a spike in cases later in the summer, made worse if social distancing is not maintained, Samet warned. The state is aiming for 65% social distancing during the governor's active Safer at Home phase and achieved approximately 80% during his stay-at-home order, he said.
Coloradans are being asked to reduce their social contact by more than half in an effort to stymie the spread of the virus, and at-risk residents including seniors are still being asked to stay at home whenever possible, said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with the state health department.
Tuesday's discussion came a day after the governor's office announced statewide reopenings for industries such as restaurants, albeit with strict stipulations.
"The out-of-control exponential growth of the virus stopped, and we need to keep that up," Polis said. "Coloradans contract this virus every day and we lose people every day, but that exponential growth has been leveled out. That's a challenge on us to continue acting responsibly and smartly to keep that from expanding rapidly again."
Restaurants statewide can reopen in-person dining services Wednesday at 50% capacity, but bars will remain closed, he said. The use of outdoor eating spaces for restaurants "is absolutely critical," Polis added. He encouraged municipalities to work with smaller, local eateries who may not have the outdoor space to expand past that capacity limit.
"I'm calling upon our entrepreneurs and the restaurant industry, and I'm calling upon municipal leaders to think creatively," he said.
Ski slopes, too, are cleared to reopen with the precautions, Polis said. Arapahoe Basin tweeted Tuesday that access to the resort will be based on a random drawing each day.
Private camping sites are also allowed to reopen under the precautions, the governor said. Children's summer day camps can open next week, but sleepover camps are still prohibited.
"We're asking that you undertake the activities in a way where you're just focused on being outdoors," Polis said. "Do the outdoor stuff for the sake of doing the outdoor stuff ... but not that other social stuff that comes along with it."
More detailed guidelines on what to expect for the month of June will be discussed next week, Polis said.
"If you didn't do an amazing job — there's no cheating here — our infection rate would be increasing like it is in some states," Polis said. "It has been decreasing and leveling off in Colorado thanks to you. Things aren't going back to normal yet. There's baby steps. Be smart. We need to keep following these common sense rules."
In other news related to the pandemic Tuesday:
• Those with coronavirus who are pre-symptomatic may shed the virus for several days before they become show symptoms, and some with the virus will never become symptomatic, Samet said. Those "have lead to its really rapid ... spread," he said, adding that more than half of cases are asymptomatic, meaning they have no virus symptoms, according to some estimates.
• Hospitalizations are trending down, but data lag by 13 days, Samet said, adding that data right now reflect time during the governor's stay-at-home order but only a small portion of time under Safer at Home.
• When businesses have two cases of coronavirus, they're recommended to close for 48 hours and should contact the state health department, Ryan said.
• The El Paso County commissioners may vote on several variances Thursday, including one asking the state to allow churches to hold in-person gatherings, Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said. "Places of worship are essential and they do need to be open," Commission Chairman Mark Waller said.
The Gazette's Evan Wyloge and Mary Shinn contributed to this article.