The NCAR fire in south Boulder has grown to around 200 acres, emergency officials said Sunday morning.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon near the National Center for Atmospheric Research and prompted authorities to evacuate an estimated 19,000 people in the San Souci community, the Eldorado Springs area, part of the Table Mesa neighborhood and the University of Colorado Boulder's south campus.

By Saturday night, the fire had burned 120 acres. At one point, the blaze came within 1,000 feet of homes, yet no buildings have been destroyed and no injuries have been reported, emergency officials said.

More than 200 firefighters from over 30 agencies battled the fire Saturday, including aircraft that doused the flames from the air.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.

Temperatures were expected to be warm with 15 to 20 mph winds on Sunday. Officials said they planned to give another update on the fire later in the day.