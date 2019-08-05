Tom Brokaw,
Journalist Tom Brokaw, is introduced before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Monday, Nov. 24, 2014, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. President Obama is presenting the nation's highest civilian honor to 19 artists, activists, public servants and others. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais
NBC News, facing mounting backlash stemming from former "NBC Nightly News" anchor Tom Brokaw's comments that Hispanics should "work harder at assimilation" into American culture, distanced the network from his "inappropriate" commentary.

"Tom's comments were inaccurate and inappropriate and we're glad he apologized," an NBC spokesperson said Monday.

Also on Monday, an alliance of Latino advocacy groups wrote an open letter to NBC demanding more than just an apology.

