NBC News, facing mounting backlash stemming from former "NBC Nightly News" anchor Tom Brokaw's comments that Hispanics should "work harder at assimilation" into American culture, distanced the network from his "inappropriate" commentary.
"Tom's comments were inaccurate and inappropriate and we're glad he apologized," an NBC spokesperson said Monday.
Also on Monday, an alliance of Latino advocacy groups wrote an open letter to NBC demanding more than just an apology.
