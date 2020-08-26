coplights.jpg

Nazi symbols were found spray-painted on a bus stop in Colorado Springs, according to a report by Gazette news partner KKTV.

They were discovered Tuesday morning at the intersection of Kiowa and Wahsatch near downtown. They were cleaned by city employees by Tuesday afternoon.

A swastika, the SS initials representing the Nazi party, and the phrase “white lives matter” were written on the sidewalk.

