Pikes Peak United Way is hosting a Dolly Parton-themed karaoke event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Johnny's Navajo Hogan restaurant to raise money for Parton's Imagination Library.
According to the organization's website, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is a "book giving program that mails free books to children from birth to age five." Children are mailed 12 books per year.
The program provides reading material to children with the goal of preventing illiteracy. Since the program was started in 2012, nearly 413,000 books have been mailed.
Participants at Navajo Hogan are encouraged to dress up and sing some of Parton's top hits for a chance to win prizes.
Parton recently gained online attention by producing her own version of the "LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder" social media challenge. The challenge involves making a collage of four different pictures, each representing what an individual's profile picture would look like on different social media apps including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.
Parton's creation received more than 1.1 million likes on Instagram. Although the social media craze has been going on for a while, Parton was one of the first celebrities to post her own version of it.
