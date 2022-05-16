The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has determined that a man pronounced dead last week at the scene of a single-vehicle crash died of natural causes, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.
John Venezia, 55, is believed to have had a medical event that caused him to lose control of his car last Monday afternoon, officials said. While driving near East Cucharras Street and Wahsatch Avenue, Venezia appeared to grab his chest and his car began to swerve until it crashed, witnesses told investigators. Paramedics and firefighters took over lifesaving efforts from bystanders, but Venezia was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
“The Coroner’s Office determined that Venezia died as a result of natural causes and not from any injuries or trauma from the crash,” the release stated.
Venezia’s death is the 14th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2022, compared to 13 at this point last year, police said.