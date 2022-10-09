In recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the city of Manitou Springs held a weekend-long celebration of Native American history and culture, with a focus on the Ute tribes.
On Saturday, residents and visitors attended a “meet and greet” with representatives of the Southern and Uintah Ouray Utes, as well as members of the Ute Mountain Tribe. Native American tribesmen and women, many of them relatives of Chiefs Ouray, Buckskin Charlie and Nanice, regaled attendees with facts and oral histories from a people whose presence predates the 150-year history of Manitou Springs.
Sunday’s celebration began with a historic Ute Pass Trail horse ride and rededication of one of the oldest Indian trails in the United States. For hundreds of years, the Ute Pass Trail served as a major passageway for Native Americans traveling from the Rocky Mountains to the plains.
On Sunday morning, several Ute descendants -- some in full traditional Native American dress -- rode and walked a section of the trail, ending their journey at a boulder marking the eastern end of the trail. According to the inscription on the boulder, the El Paso County Pioneers Association, assisted by “Chief Ouray, Buckskin Charlie and his band of Utes,” marked the location on Aug. 29, 1912.
Representatives of Manitou Springs presented Ute elders with traditional gifts of tobacco, sweetgrass and cedar to begin the dedication ceremony.
“This was where the Utes came down off the mountains…and drank from the sacred springs waters,” said Kenny Frost of the Southern Ute. “This is the homeland of our Ute people.”
Frost credited Manitou Springs as the first known city in Colorado to officially recognize the area’s indigenous people, whose history goes back thousands of years.
In 1993, amateur cave explorers found the remains of a man in the Rocky Mountains, and anthropologists determined through carbon dating that the man died some 8,000 years ago. The bones, which were older than many Egyptian mummies, matched with the DNA of modern-day Utes, Frost said.
“The Ute people have been here for more than 8,000 years,” Frost said. “The pyramids in Egypt hadn’t even been built yet.”
Frost and several other Ute tribesmen and women performed a traditional blessing near the 110-year-old boulder marking the trail. After sprinkling tobacco around the area, they sang and said prayers.
“Some of the people here might not know anything about the Ute people, so it’s important to do this,” said Christopher Tabbee, a Ute tribal councilman.
Tabbee said traditional celebrations help keep the Ute history and customs alive for younger people, like his sons.
“The younger generations need to understand where they come from, and who they are,” he said. “The spirits of our ancestors may be here, right now, watching us, and feeling good that we came to acknowledge their efforts when they dedicated this trail long ago.”
After the ceremony, Ute elders performed a blessing at the Seven-Minute Springs before hosting a “Food of the Earth” potluck featuring traditional Native American fare.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day is observed on Monday, Oct. 10. Several U.S cities now celebrate the Native American holiday in lieu of Columbus Day.