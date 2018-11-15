A White House petition is calling on the government to enforce harsher punishments for drivers who illegally pass school buses.
The petition comes after a deadly crash in Indiana killed a 9-year-old girl and her 6-year-old twin brothers as they were crossing the street to get on their bus.
In Colorado, state law requires drivers to stop at least 20 feet away from a school bus that has its stop arm out and red lights flashing, unless they’re driving in the opposite direction of the bus on a road separated by a median.
“We are asking the public to please pay attention to that stop sign,” said Nick Soto, D-11’s transportation director. “Slow down. Stop. Respect the stop sign because it will save the child’s life or stop some dangerous situation from occurring.”
He said his district’s buses are equipped with cameras on the front windshield to catch drivers who illegally pass while students are getting on and off the bus.
“For the most part, a lot of people follow it, but we do have those on occasion that drive right by it, ignore it,” Soto said.
