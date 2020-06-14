The nation’s ideological divide was in full view in downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday, with competing demonstrations separated by a busy intersection.
In Acacia Park, nearly 300 people gathered for the Pride Solidarity March for Black Lives Matter, in which speakers on the park’s band shell stage urged unity in a fight against police violence before waiving rainbow flags while marching through downtown.
Across the street, at the entrance of Palmer High School, 301 N. Nevada Ave., was a rival demonstration called Defend our Monuments. There, organizer and conservative commentator Michelle Malkin led a crowd of roughly 100 people in chants of “U.S.A.” and “America First” after a week in which statues of Confederate leaders and the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus were toppled across the country.
Except for a few stragglers here and there, the two crowds didn’t mix, though each cast a wary eye in the other’s direction.
“We will not be engaging with them,” said Pride march organizer Ash Stephens in a brief warning over a loudspeaker from the stage. “This is a peaceful protest.”
Malkin said her group had come together in “love for our country.” Amid American flags and signs supporting President Donald Trump, several in Malkin's crowd had sidearms on open display, and one teenage boy brought a baseball bat, steel-toed boots and a T-shirt that read, “Stomp my Flag and I’ll Stomp your ---.”
The teen came “ready to defend (himself)” against Antifa agitators, he said, saying he was 15 but declining to provide his name.
"I don't blame him, man," said Chris Dale of Colorado Springs. "People are fearing for their lives."
Colorado Springs police did not appear to be present in the vicinity, and a steady stream of traffic along Platte Avenue reinforced their physical separation.
The demonstrations came on the 16th consecutive day of protests in Colorado Springs over the death of George Floyd, a black man whose death in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day prompted calls for criminal justice reform amid a national reckoning over racism and police violence.
In Colorado Springs, several dozen people were arrested on the opening nights of protests, in which some people hurled rocks and glass bottles at police. Recently, the statue of Gen. William Palmer outside Palmer High was tagged with Black Lives Matter graffiti, providing a local impetus for Malkin’s demonstration. The graffiti has since been removed.
In Acacia Park, Black Lives Matter supporters gathered under the shade of tall trees and sat on picnic blankets as a succession of speakers addressed common ground between the Black Lives Matter movement and the Pride movement's celebration of people who identify as gay, lesbian, transgender and queer.
“The connection is, we’ve all been in some way, shape or form ostracized by the community,” said Porsha DeMarco-Douglas, one of the speakers.
Said Stephens: “The question shouldn’t be, why are we here supporting Black Lives Matter? The question should be, Where have we been?”
Among today’s speakers at #Pride #BLM event is Porsha DeMarco Douglas, who brought their live pet snake, a Boa named Maze. Porsha, who identifies as non-binary, has simple message: “I’m not alone. You’re not alone.” pic.twitter.com/4FSaUOZbwv— Lance Benzel (@lancebenzel) June 14, 2020
Annual Pride parades have been canceled across the county amid the threat from COVID-19, and the day’s demonstration and march was held in part to keep the message alive, organizers said.
During an address over a miniature bullhorn, Malkin, of Colorado Springs, decried the vandalism of the Palmer statue, emphasizing that he was a Union general and saying he “dedicated his life to fighting oppression.”
"These monuments represent us as a people," she said.
But she made clear their aims went beyond protecting public landmarks.
She called her group a reflection of the “silent majority” that stands in opposition to protests in Colorado Springs and beyond that she said were motivated by anti-establishment fervor.
“Their ultimate goal is disruption and anarchy,” Malkin said.
She also decried “pandemic hysteria” and suggested health warnings over COVID-19 were intended to harm personal liberties, describing as “cowards” people who wear masks in public.
Those in attendance chanted her name as she spoke.
In the house (so to speak) : conservative commentator Michelle Malkin, of #ColoradoSprings. She’s posing for photos with attendees. Overheard from crowd member : “She’s a fiery little thing.” They opened w/ The Star-Spangled Banner” and chants of “USA” pic.twitter.com/ahZLQNwCgK— Lance Benzel (@lancebenzel) June 14, 2020
Disrupting Malkin’s address was a single counterprotester who stood in the crowd with a small portable speaker blaring Disney movie songs. Malkin gestured to Acacia Park and told the woman to leave, but she remained for the duration of the event, sometimes singing along with the children's movie themes while being trailed by people who shouted at her or blocked her view with American flags, which they at times draped on her head.
Honking horns and shouts from passing motorists — many in support, some in derision — added to the din of the more than hourlong event.
Malkin’s demonstration comes amid rising opposition to Confederate and colonialist memorials in parks and state houses.
Protesters in Richmond, Va., last week knocked down a statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis that had stood since 1908. At a park in Richmond, they toppled an 8-foot statue of Christopher Columbus before dragging it into a nearby lake. In Boston, a statue of the Italian explorer, whose "discovery" of the New World led to the destruction of indigenous societies, was likewise beheaded in a park that bears his name.