The Food and Drug Administration is moving forward on creating a pathway which allows more gay and bisexual men to donate blood.

From now on, the risk based questions will be the same for every donor, regardless of sexual orientation. Back in February, 11 News first told you this agency was accepting public comment after they drafted the proposal. This debate on eligible blood donors dates back to the 1980′s.

Back in 2015, the agency dropped that ban and instead required the group to abstain from sexual contact for one year before donating blood. In 2020, the time period was shortened to 90 days. The FDA’s new policy eliminated time-based deferrals and questions prior to donating will be the same for every donor, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender.

