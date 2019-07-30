An artist has installed three pink seesaws at the border wall that divides the United States and Mexico. One side of the seesaw lies in Sunland Park, New Mexico — the other in Anapra, Mexico.
The project was inspired by a drawing from Ronald Real, a professor of architecture at UC Berkeley. Real depicted children on either side of the border wall seesawing with each other in his book, "Borderwall as Architecture: A Manifesto for the U.S.-Mexico Boundary."
Real, along with architect and artist Virginia San Fratello, brought that seesaw drawing to life this week. "One of the most incredible experiences of my and (Virginia San Fratello's) career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall," Real wrote on Instagram.