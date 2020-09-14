The National Western Stock Show will not be held in January because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Monday.
Officials said the pandemic "does not allow for the stock show to host the annual event and comply with the health and safety guidelines that are necessary to protect Coloradans and help stop the spread."
"More importantly, the projected environment through to the end of the year is too uncertain and therefore not reassuring enough to allow a traditional stock show to take place without potentially compromising the health and safety of exhibitors, visitors, and the public at large," officials said in a news release.
Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the stock show, said organizers and city officials "could not find a path forward to have stock show and comply with the rules that govern gatherings of our size and rules of social distancing."
The stock show, which has been held in Denver since 1906, drawing more than 700,000 people over 16 days each January.