After a rainy work week, sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecast for the Pikes Peak region in coming days.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a 20% chance of rain showers Saturday and Sunday near the afternoon in Colorado Springs, with the high temperature on Sunday bumping up to 72 degrees.

A hazardous weather outlook issued by the agency said that spotty critical fire weather conditions are possible across the San Luis Valley Saturday afternoon.

Monday is expected to be sunny in Colorado Springs with a high near 78, the Weather Service said, with tepid wind speeds of 5 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Wind speeds are expected to stay between 5 to 15 mph, the forecast reads.

Thursday is also expected to have clear skies, but the high temperature is predicted to shoot up to 84 degrees, according to the Weather Service. High temperatures in the mid-80s are forecast to continue into Friday.

Click here for the rest of the National Weather Service's forecast.

