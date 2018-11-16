mug
Pamela Pomar, 32. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

 Liz Forster
Colorado Springs police have issued arrest warrants for women believed to part of a national pickpocketing ring of Peruvian nationals targeting the elderly.

Pamela Pomar, 32, is wanted on suspicion of two counts of crimes against an at-risk adult, three counts of identity theft and three counts of theft from a person, all felonies, police said in a news release.

Pomar is a Peruvian national associated with a group of up to 25 others who have committed crimes targeting elderly women across the county, said police. Pomar, a previously deported felon, is linked to eight other cases in Colorado since 2014 and 17 cases nationwide.

Police said they are obtaining an arrest warrant for the second woman in the Colorado Springs cases.

The alleged thefts were in September at Whole Foods, TJ Maxx and Big Daddy's Burger Bar in Colorado Springs and a Panera Bread in Castle Rock.

The incident at the TJ Maxx on Bloomington Street involved a 71-year-old woman who was shopping, police said. The woman was approached by Pomar and another unidentified female and, while one chatted with her, the other allegedly stole her wallet from her purse.

They later charged more than $2,500 on her credit cards, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Garcia at 444-3121, Stetson Hills Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

