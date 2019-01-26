National parks in Colorado and across the country are scrambling to fully reopen their doors following the temporary end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
President Donald Trump said Friday, the 35th day of the shutdown, that he would sign legislation funding shuttered agencies until Feb. 15. The deal he reached with congressional leaders contains no new money for the wall.
The Interior took to Instagram to share its gratitude:
"We're back online and honored to continue sharing the beauty and wonder of America's public lands. As all of the government reopens, we want to thank those respectful and protective of these important places during the shutdown. Many employees worked without pay and members of the public volunteered to keep #publiclands safe and clean, and to ensure they'll continue to be a proud legacy for future generations."
National parks will open on schedules flexible to their staff size and "complexity of operations," said P. Daniel Smith, the deputy director of the National Park Service, in a statement.
"Some parks which have been closed throughout the lapse in appropriations may not reopen immediately, but we will work to open all parks as quickly as possible," Smith said.
Rocky Mountain National Park was partially open during the shutdown and started to provide basic services like toilet cleaning, trash disposal, snowplowing and entrance station staffing during the second week of January. No entrance fees were collected, and services were funded with revenue generated by recreation fees.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument was closed. Great Sand Dunes, Black Canyon of the Gunnison and Mesa Verde remained open without visitor services.
The parks were not immediately available for comment. Their websites did not have information on their plans to reopen as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
During the shutdown, parks across the country were overwhelmed by destruction, including multiple deaths, improper disposal of waste and destruction of natural resources, including an iconic Joshua tree at the southern California national park. Many others that remained partially reopened had overflowing trash cans and toilets, and lost weeks of entrance fee and related revenue.
Theresa Pierno, president and CEO for National Parks Conservation Association, stressed the amount of triage rangers will face when they return.
“For rangers, it will mean returning to our national parks, assessing the terrible damage done to them while they were open with such limited staff, and once again welcoming visitors to the places they all love..." she said. "Now is when the real work begins. The damage done to our parks will be felt for weeks, months or even years."
Pierno also urged those in Capitol Hill and the White House to dedicate themselves to finding a permanent funding solution for the sake of federal workings and America's public lands.
“We implore lawmakers to use this time to come to a long-term funding agreement and avoid another disaster like this," she said. "Federal employees, businesses, communities and national parks deserve better.”