The National Museum of World War II Aviation opened its doors with a historian-led tour in October 2012. Two people attended.

About 300,000 museum and airshow visitors later, the museum will ring in its 10th anniversary on Saturday with raffles, flights and food from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community reception has taken off since those early days.

“As you watch the start, you would say, ‘No, you’re never gonna get there,’” museum President and CEO Bill Klaers said. “But as you go through it two years, three years, it just — it’s the downhill snowball. It just keeps getting bigger and better all the time.”

The day will kick off with a war veterans meet-and-greet at 10 a.m. Visitors can then take free rides on military vehicles, listen to live pre- through postwar-era music from The Denver Dolls, or grab a bite at a food truck. Seven lucky raffle winners — one for the “iconic” T-6 Texan trainer and six for the B-25 Mitchell bomber — will get to fly in vintage aircraft, weather permitting.

The museum houses 28 rare display aircraft, more than 1,800 artifacts, 100 exhibits and seven military vehicles. Regular exhibits will remain open during the celebration, where visitors can take a walk through time as they follow the history of American World War II aviation.

The U.S. entered the fray far behind its enemies' technological advancements, Klaers said. Its first aircraft, the F3F Flying Barrel, was a biplane with wood, fabric and 900 horsepower.

“They thought that they had to have battleships and the Navy was gonna win the war for them, not aviation,” Klaers said.

By tour’s end, visitors learn how quickly American aircraft adapted in just five years with the F7F Tigercat: the first nose-geared, carrier-based airplane with horsepower more than four times that of the Flying Barrel, equipped with rocket rails and .450-caliber machine guns. It was faster than any competition at the time.

The museum also explores the stories behind those who served. Among the household and highly decorated names, however, are some lesser-known faces.

“These guys were 18 or 19 years of age, and they went out and did heroic things, but they didn’t feel like they were doing anything heroic,” Klaers said. “The museum has been able to create a story showing kids that you can achieve what you want to achieve in life.”

Stories like these – like Bill Yinger's, Sam Hunter's or other veterans whose names aren’t immortalized in classrooms — were submitted by their loved ones, who wanted to preserve their memory.

“That’s such a key piece about this museum — is keeping these people’s stories alive for what they can teach future generations,” lead communications volunteer John Henry said. “It just makes all of the difference.”

As the museum celebrates 10 years of preserving the stories of the past, Klaers said they’re still looking to the future.

They have launched a capital campaign to finance an additional 40,000 square feet of hangar space and the construction of Aviation Hall, which will house classrooms, an auditorium, conference facilities and additional exhibits across 86,000 square feet. The museum also plans to launch an air-frame and power-plant school to train students in aircraft maintenance and repair

“I’m sitting here every night, thinking, ‘what’re we gonna put into the next 10 years?” Klaers said. “'How are you gonna grow this to the next step?'"

Admission is reduced to $10 for Saturday or free to museum members and WWII-era veterans. Those wanting to ride the aircraft must register between 10 a.m. and noon to be considered for that raffle. One-year museum membership raffles will be drawn every hour beginning at 11 a.m.