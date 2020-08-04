The Colorado National Guard, deployed to help state and local communities address the coronavirus pandemic, will continue their assignment until Dec. 31, according to a media release from the governor.
Gov. Jared Polis asked the federal government to extend the agency's deployment because of the support they have provided during pandemic. While the Guard reports to Polis, federal orders mean the Pentagon will foot the bill.
“I spoke to Vice President Mike Pence this weekend about the amazing and selfless work the National Guard is doing supporting testing in Colorado’s local communities and explained how we need their help through the end of the year," Governor Polis said.
The National Guard has about 120 members on duty in Colorado for coronavirus work. The troops have tested more than 20,000 Coloradans at 122 test sites around the state. Close to 549,000 have been tested in Colorado.
Colorado's case load was 47,968 as of Monday.