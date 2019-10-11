Wildfires will come to El Paso County again, says Oscar Martinez, with the Pikes Peak Ranger District.
Two of the most destructive wildfires in Colorado history — the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires happened here in 2012 and 2013, respectively, claiming the lives of four people and gutting more than 800 homes.
As snow piled up outside the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District Station 1 on Thursday, James Pauley, president of the National Fire Protection Association met with state and county officials to discuss how homeowners have worked to reduce vulnerability to forest fires.
Embers that are near combustibles like pine needles and leaves are tied to 85% of homes lost in wildfires, officials said.
Wildfires remain a big public safety issue for Colorado, said Republican Rep. Terri Carver, R-District 20, who serves on the Colorado Fire Commission. She cited parallels between Colorado’s existing hazards and those that Paradise, Calif., faced prior to the 2018 Camp fire — that state’s deadliest wildfire to date, with 85 fatalities and more than 153,000 acres burned.
“How do we work together to build and establish mitigated safety zones to save lives and property?” Carver asked.
Tom Welle, who runs the Denver field office of the fire safety group said, “wildfire is a national problem, but demands local solutions.”
The association is pushing homeowners to clear defensible zones around, eliminating fuels that can feed fire.
Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District Marshal Jamey Bumgarner said fire mitigation is like a “patch on a quilt. If everybody does their part, eventually it creates a continuous quilt of clearing throughout the community.”
In 2002, the Fire Protection Association created Firewise USA to educate homeowners on fire risks. More than 1,600 communities in 42 states now follow the program’s guidelines.
Clean gutters and at least 5 feet of ground free of branches, brush leaves and needles is recommended.
In 2019, the association challenged active Firewise communities by creating the Sites of Excellence pilot project. This 24-month program encourages neighborhoods to expand fire mitigation strategies with the goal of enhancing safety.
The heavily-wooded, 515-acre Red Rock Ranch in northern El Paso County, is one of these pilot sites and began mitigation work in 2017 To date, 40% of the community has been mitigated, said Firewise Committee Chairman Dave Betzler.
The effort made the Red Rock Ranch the focus for leaders. They left Monument to tour neighborhood of 600-plus residents, cruising down roadways with shoulders cleared of combustibles to ease escape in a wildfire.
To learn more about preparing your home for wildfire visit tinyurl.com/y4kzcet4.