Coronavirus-related uncertainty has upended the lives of graduating high school seniors.
“I’m really hoping I’ll have the traditional experience and get to move into the dorms, have roommates, be able to attend classes — but I’m not sure that will happen,” said Alice Fowler, who will earn a diploma from CIVA Charter High School in Colorado Springs in a few weeks during an online commencement.
Fowler said she’s been depressed lately from “receiving a cap and a gown with nowhere to wear it, missing out on prom and not having a graduation party.” Plans to spend the summer traveling to Hawaii and the East Coast also are looking unlikely.
But she’s hanging on to hope.
“I’m really passionate about learning,” said Fowler, who will major in criminal justice and psychology when she starts in the fall at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. “The drive to learn more and experience new things is what led to me higher education in general.”
Friday’s annual National Decision Day, the deadline for students to finalize their commitment to colleges and universities, also has been moved to the virtual realm this year but is no less important, said Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education.
“We don’t have the same environment to celebrate students signing letters, going into the military or whatever choice they’re making, but we’re extending it from one day to the month of May,” she said.
Seniors not planning to attend four-year institutions also are encouraged to make up their minds, whether it's attending a two-year college, technical trades school or certificate program, joining the military, signing up for organizational service or immediate employment.
Coloradans can participate in Friday’s Virtual Decision Day by wearing hats, sweatshirts, T-shirts and other apparel from their alma mater, favorite school or future program in support of life after high school.
Photos and videos can be posted on social with #DecisionDayCO, #DecisionSZN, @cohighered and @mycojourney.
A nationwide online petition on change.org to push back Decision Day to June 1 had nearly 10,000 signatures as of Thursday.
With many colleges closed and on-campus days for accepted students in March and April canceled, many high school seniors objected to this year's observance, saying they did not have a chance to visit colleges they had been accepted to.
Whatever students want to pursue, staying home and doing nothing should not be an option, Paccione said.
Unlike normal circumstances, the customary “gap year” that some students take after high school and before the next step does not seem to be a viable alternative for the Class of 2020, she said.
A gap year in the traditional sense has “some intentionality to it,” Paccione said, such as joining the Peace Corps or AmeriCorps or signing up for religious missionary work or nonprofit service.
Now, such programs are on hold and “internships and apprenticeships are being revoked,” Paccione said, adding that when facing uncertainty, the tendency is to freeze and do nothing.
“We’re trying to discourage that,” she said. “Sitting out for a year is not a good choice for a high school graduate.”
For some, it might be the only option.
A few of Fowler’s friends are immune compromised and therefore at high risk for contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“Entering the college system is potentially deadly for them, so they have to take a gap year,” Fowler said.
The fact that many colleges and universities were forced to switch from in-person teaching to remote models the latter half of this semester has led to improvements and fine-tuning, Paccione said, making online learning more of an alternative for students moving forward.
In the aftermath of the pandemic, more students may choose to remain closer to home in the fall, instead of going out of state, Paccione said.
Schools like the University of Colorado at Boulder, where nearly 42% of this year’s students are from out-of-state, could see a decline in nonresident students, which would open more slots for residents, she said.
No matter what, things will be different in the fall semester.
If nothing else, Paccione predicts a hybrid instructional environment.
“If you have a Monday, Wednesday and Friday class, you may only attend in-person on one day and the other two days online,” she said, adding that remote education “does not diminish the quality because of immediate video conferencing and textbooks online.”
She encourages all students to not be afraid of the unknown but to “take a step in the direction of your dream.”