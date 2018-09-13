An annual memorial service will be held Saturday in Memorial Park to add 271 names to the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial, according to the International Association of Firefighters.
A procession will begin at 10 a.m. from the University Village Colorado shopping center, heading down North Nevada Avenue to Colorado Avenue, which turns into East Pikes Peak Avenue.
The service will begin at 11 a.m. Thousands are expected to attend, including more than 1,200 honor guard members.
The service will be broadcast live.
Of the 271 names being added to the memorial, 163 died in 2017 and 108 died from 1918 to 2016. More than 75 percent — 211 — were cancer deaths, including 19 related to the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center.
“The IAFF will ensure that the ceremony remains an uplifting one for the families, friends and loved ones, and that it celebrates the lives, heroism and accomplishments of our union’s bravest of the brave,” says a post on the website for the Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 5.