The names of three police officers involved in a shootout in north Colorado Springs last week were released Friday.
Cpl. Nathan Hefty and Officers Christopher Helland and Janel Langdon-Isaac had been placed on administrative leave for approximately six working days following the exchange of gunfire with a suspect Aug. 6
The man accused of firing at the officers, Christopher Jerome Wilson, 48, faces attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment charges, police said.
No one was wounded in the exchange of gunfire which began as a report of a man firing a weapon by Pikeview Reservoir in the 4200 block of Mark Dabbling Boulevard.
When officers arrived, the man opened fire on them, police said. The officers returned fire and the man fled. Wilson was arrested nearby later that day without incident, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported.
Hefty is a seven year veteran of the Police Department, while both officers have been on the force since 2018.