The El Paso County Coroner's Office released the name of a woman who was shot to death early Saturday at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs, police said.
Ebonyneke Futrell, 35, was pronounced dead Jan. 23 after officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Thrive at Elevation Apartments, 1810 Monterey Road, police said.
According to police, two groups were "involved in a disturbance" before someone fired "at least one round" at Futrell, striking her.
No arrests have been announced and no suspect information has been released.
If ruled a homicide, the death would be the first this year in Colorado Springs.
Anyone with information can call (719) 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.